Wayanad records one COVID-19case

One more person, a 40-year-old man from Kalanadikolly near Pulpally who returned from Koyambedu market in Chennai on May 20, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

He was working in a wholesale ginger shop at Koyambedu. He was quarantined at the district hospital at Mananthavady the same day.

Of the 24 persons who tested positive for the pandemic in the district, 13 have recovered.

Three more persons, including a seven-month-old, who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were undergoing treatment, recovered from the disease on Saturday. There are now 3,628 persons under observation in the district.