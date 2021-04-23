Wayanad records new high of 614 cases

KALPETTA

23 April 2021 00:06 IST

The district on Thursday recorded the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 614 persons, including seven health workers, testing positive for the viral infection.

Seven persons, who came from other States, were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, 83 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered.

As many as 4,290 persons are undergoing treatment in the district and 12,435 persons, including 1,643 persons on Thursday, are under observation now.

Hospital partially closed

The veterinary hospital under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in the district will be partially closed from April 22 to April 29 owing to COVID-19 positive cases reported among the varsity officials and students.

As the surgery department of the hospital would not be functional, critical cases alone would be attended to, varsity authorities said in a release here.