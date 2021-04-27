Wayanad records high of 968 new cases

KALPETTA

27 April 2021 23:41 IST

Wayanad district on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 968 persons, including eight health workers, testing positive for the viral infection.

Ten persons, who came from other States, were among those who were diagnosed with the disease.

Meanwhile, 233 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district, recovered.

As many as 6,830 persons are undergoing treatment in the district and 19,675 persons, including 1,710 persons on Thursday, were under observation.