Wayanad records 72.69% polling

Polling for the Lok Sabha election passed off peacefully in the district on Thursday. According to preliminary reports, 72.69% of voters cast their ballot in the Wayanad constituency. In the 2019 election, the percentage was 79.77.

As many as 10,64,099 voters, including 5,49,482 women, of the total 14,62,423 (7,41,354 women) cast their votes.

The Kalpetta Assembly constituency recorded 72.37% polling, Sulthan Bathery 72.40%, Mananthavady 72.51%, Thiruvambadi 73.06%, Ernad 75.51%, Nilambur 70.74%, and Wandoor 72.83%.

The constituency recorded 13.80% polling by 10 a.m. The polling percentage rose to 61.16% by 5 p.m. No untoward incident was reported in the district, District Collector Renu Raj said.

Good polling was reported at Kambamala, near Thalappuzha, in the district, where suspected Maoists had exhorted tea estate workers to boycott the election a few days ago, Ms. Renu Raj said. Long queues, especially of women from plantations, were seen from early morning at most polling stations. Tribespeople also arrived in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

