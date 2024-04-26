GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wayanad records 72.69% polling

April 26, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Polling for the Lok Sabha election passed off peacefully in the district on Thursday. According to preliminary reports, 72.69% of voters cast their ballot in the Wayanad constituency. In the 2019 election, the percentage was 79.77.

As many as 10,64,099 voters, including 5,49,482 women, of the total 14,62,423 (7,41,354 women) cast their votes.

The Kalpetta Assembly constituency recorded 72.37% polling, Sulthan Bathery 72.40%, Mananthavady 72.51%, Thiruvambadi 73.06%, Ernad 75.51%, Nilambur 70.74%, and Wandoor 72.83%.

The constituency recorded 13.80% polling by 10 a.m. The polling percentage rose to 61.16% by 5 p.m. No untoward incident was reported in the district, District Collector Renu Raj said.

Good polling was reported at Kambamala, near Thalappuzha, in the district, where suspected Maoists had exhorted tea estate workers to boycott the election a few days ago, Ms. Renu Raj said. Long queues, especially of women from plantations, were seen from early morning at most polling stations. Tribespeople also arrived in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.