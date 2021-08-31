Kerala

Wayanad ranks third in NITI Aayog rating

Wayanad has been ranked third in the country in the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog in agriculture and water resources category.

The district was awarded a sum of ₹3 crore by the NITI Aayog for its outstanding performance during the first half of the financial year, said District Collector Adeela Abdulla.

Dubri district in Assam and Korba in Chhattisgarh bagged the first and second positions in the category, she added.

The ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts’ Programme aims to expeditiously improve the socio-economic status of 117 districts from across 28 States. Wayanad is the only district selected from the State for the programme.

The programme focuses on five main themes — health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, and basic infrastructure, which have direct bearing on the quality of life and economic productivity of citizens. To enable optimum utilisation of public potential, the program focuses closely on improving people’s ability to participate fully in the burgeoning economy.


