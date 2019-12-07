‘Wayanad people’s task force a model for nation’

Wayanad has set a model for the entire nation by constituting a people’s disaster response force to meet any emergency, Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said.

Speaking after distributing certificates to volunteers of the task force who have successfully completed the first phase of the training programme at a function here on Saturday, Mr. Gandhi said the force could ensure the security of people in Wayanad and neighbouring districts during an emergency situation in the future.

Floods, landslips

Recurring disasters in the form of floods and landslips over the past two years led the district administration to constitute such a task force with the support of the Wayanad district panchayat. The local body has earmarked ₹25 lakh for setting up the disaster response team in the district.

The volunteers will be provided three-stage training programmes by experts of the Fire and Rescue Services, Disaster Management Authority and the Health Department. As many as 168 volunteers were trained in the first phase and they will be provided identity cards.

District panchayat president K.B. Naseema presided over the function. Mr. Gandhi also inaugurated the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations at the Collectorate on Saturday.