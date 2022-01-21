Wayanad panchayat first to get finance panel nod for projects submitted

The Wayanad district panchayat has become the first district panchayat in the country that has received the approval of the Central Finance Commission for projects submitted for the 2022-2023 fiscal.

The last date for submitting projects for the amount granted by the Commission through the eGram Swaraj portal of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is January 28. But, the local body was able to get the approval earlier, Wayanad district panchayat president Shamshad Marakkar told The Hindu.

The Commission has allotted ₹6,97,68,000 as grant to the local body. According to the norms, 60% of the amount could be used only for drinking water and sanitation projects. The remaining amount could be used for other projects, said Mr. Marakkar.

According to the project submitted by the local body, a sum of ₹4,18,61,000 would be used to solve drinking water shortage, construct drains in tribal settlements, set up sanitary napkin vending machines in schools, and instal incinerator machines, he said. The remaining amount would be used to procure combined harvesters and develop infrastructure facilities, he added.