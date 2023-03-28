ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad paddy farmer to showcase his cultivation method at Rashtrapati Bhavan

March 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj

Aji Thomas (middle) who will showcase his unique rice farming at Rashtrapati Bhavan along with Agriculture department officials and workers at his nursery at Ambalavayal in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A farmer at Ambalavayal in Wayanad, Aji Thomas, will showcase his innovative rice cultivation method ketti natty or nenmeni chittunda at the Festival of Innovations and Entrepreneurship to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi from April 10 to 13.

While many farmers have bid goodbye to rice cultivation owing to huge investment and low returns, Mr. Thomas, 49, developed the ‘bio-slurry pellet method of cultivation’ on his 40 cents around eight years ago.

Hundreds of farmers across the State are now following the innovative method, especially those following the organic way of cultivation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thomas uses a rubber mould with 64 holes to make pellets. Each hole is filled with 25 gm of bio-slurry mixture and panchagavya and one or two paddy seeds are inserted before it is set. Biocontrol agents such as pseudomonas and azospirillum are also added with a kg of bio-slurry to keep pathogens at bay.

“The pellets are placed in the field after germination at a distance of 25x25 cm. Rows are made so that the germinating plant gets ample air and sunlight. This method saves both time and money and there is no need to prepare a nursery for paddy plants,” says Mr. Thomas.

“The stress period of plants can be overcome under the method. Compared to the conventional rice cultivation method, it will help reduce the maturity period.”

“In the conventional nursery method, the crop takes approximately 160 days to mature while it takes only about 140 days if this technique is used. The average yield of rice from an acre is 1,000 to 1,200 kg. But under the new method, it has increased to 2,000 kg as the number of tiller from each plant is high. Many farmers have got 50 to 80 tillers from a plant, Close to 5 kg of rice seed is sufficient to plant one acre under the method,” he says.

“The number of manual labourers also has come down to six an acre as against 25, including for transplanting and weeding,” he says.

Mr. Thomas had won first prize for the method he developed at the rural innovators’ meet of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US