Wayanad Package an eyewash, says Congress

KPCC vice-president K.C. Rosakutty has said that the Wayanad Package announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday was an eyewash aimed at garnering votes in the coming Assembly elections.
The government was yet to execute the proposals in the previous budgets and now the declaration of the package was aimed merely at securing votes, Ms. Rosakutty said.
Projects such as the carbon neutral scheme, global branding of Wayanad Coffee, revival of the pepper project, residential complex for plantation workers and expansion of floriculture had not been implemented.
Now, the government had declared that the Wayanad district hospital would be upgraded to a medical college, instead of setting up the institution on the land that had been acquired for the purpose, she said.
The condition of Wayanad district would have improved if the government had executed some developmental projects, she said. Farmers are in severe crisis due to the fall in prices of crops and damage to their crops, she said.
