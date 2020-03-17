Wayanad on high alert against COVID-19

The District Health Department has intensified preventive measures, including checking of vehicles at the State border, to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

District Medical Officer R. Renuka told The Hindu that 20 teams had been posted at 10 checkposts on the Kerla-Tamil Nadu and Kerala-Karnataka borders to check the travellers. Each team consists of officials of the department of health, police, excise, forest, transport, and volunteers from various NGOs.

The teams would work in two shifts a day. They checked 8,597 persons who were travelling in 2,578 vehicles on Monday and Tuesday, Dr. Renuka said. Of these, four persons were identified as fever patients and admitted to various government hospitals in the district, she said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has directed the Kudumbashree Mission to make 10,000 masks for the district. The district administration has also published pamphlets in three foreign languages

such as French, German and Spanish as well as six Indian languages on the preventive measures to be taken against the spread of COVID-19 for tourists who visit the district.