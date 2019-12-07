Wayanad needs medical college: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, has stressed the need for setting up a Medical College Hospital under public sector in Wayanad district.

Addressing the public at Sulthan Bathery on Friday after visiting the family of Shehala Sherin who died of a snakebite in her classroom recently, Mr. Gandhi said if modern medical facilities were available, her life could be saved.

Mr. Gandhi said he would put pressure on the government in this regard.

It was learnt that the State government was adopting steps to set up a government medical college in the district, but land- related issue was the major hurdle, he said.

Mr. Gandhi said he would hold discussions with the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister to make available the land of an estate under the MP government at Beenachi for the purpose.

Shehala’s family brought the inadequate healthcare facilities in the district to the attention of Mr. Gandhi.

Visits school

Mr. Gandhi visited Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School and the V A classroom where the incident occurred. .

Later, inaugurating a convention of the UDF in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency here, Mr. Gandhi said that the economic stability of the country was destroyed by the NDA government. Nobody, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, could give an answer to the queries of MPs regarding various issues facing the country, including economic slowdown and inflation, he said. “Farmers and the youth in the country are in crisis,” Mr. Gandhi said.