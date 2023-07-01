Wayanad monsoon carnival from July 5

July 01, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘Splash-2023’, the 11th edition of the Wayanad monsoon carnival, organised by the Wayanad Tourism Organisation (WTO) in association with Kerala Tourism and the District Tourism Promotion Council, will be held from July 5 to 15 in various locations of the district.

Various programmes, including indoor and outdoor events, business-to-business (B2B) meetings, and a cultural evening, would be held as part of the 11-day event, said organisers in a release here. They said the programme, the second biggest tourism trade event in the State, would bring together stakeholders from across the globe, besides enabling fruitful discussions at the B2B meet to be held at Sulthan Bathery on July 10 and 11.

The wide variety of products and services on offer include resorts, homestays, hotels, tour operator services, blogging, medical tourism, Ayurveda tourism, adventure activities, and plantation resorts.

Splash-2023 will provide an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their diverse and unique experiences to over 700 buyers who are being hosted for three nights by WTO members free of cost.

The event would kick off with zonal mud football matches on July 5 at Valliyoorkavu near Mananthavady, followed by events such as other mud football zonal and inter-district matches, marathon run, kayaking, tug of war, mountain biking championship, destination ride, monsoon trekking, and archery, said the organisers.