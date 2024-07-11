Wayanad MCH bags national MusQan certification

The Wayanad Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) has bagged the meritorious national MusQan certification for excellent baby-friendly services in the State.

Health Minister Veena George said in a release here on Thursday that it was the second time a hospital in the State receiving the recognition. The hospital obtained the certification with a 95% score.

The MusQan initiative envisages enhancing the quality of child-friendly services in public health facilities to reduce preventable newborn and child morbidity and mortality.

To assess and improve the quality of care, the initiative employs various methods, including observations, staff interview, record review, and patient interview.

Earlier, the Kozhikode MCH had received the certification with a 96% score.

Kottakkal Family Health Centre in Malappuram received the highest score of 99% under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) recently, Ms. George said.

As many as 175 hospitals in the State had received NQAS accreditation so far, Ms. George said. She added that the government was planning to raise more hospitals to national quality standards. The government was also implementing special schemes to make hospitals mother- and child-friendly.