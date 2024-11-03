GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launches second phase campaign amidst criticism

Priyanka Gandhi began her campaign on November 3, accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament

Published - November 03, 2024 12:32 pm IST - KALPETTA:

E.M. Manoj
UDF workers gather at the Gandhi Park in Manthavadi in Wayanad district, where Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament, will address the public.

UDF workers gather at the Gandhi Park in Manthavadi in Wayanad district, where Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament, will address the public. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Against the backdrop of allegations from political opponents regarding her brief visit to Wayanad constituency, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate, has commenced the second phase of her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

Ms. Vadra began her campaign on Sunday (November 3, 2024), accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament.

Veteran CPI leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Sathyan Mokeri has criticised Ms. Vadra’s transient presence in Wayanad following her nomination, suggesting it reflects a lack of genuine commitment to the electorate. Mr. Mokeri further claimed that Ms. Vadra, like her brother, would remain disconnected from local issues and perceive her time in Wayanad as merely a fleeting engagement.

BJP candidate Navya Haridas, who is contesting against Ms. Vadra, has called on her to clarify her stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024. Ms. Haridas expressed concerns regarding the Christian community in the State, particularly residents of Munamabam, who feel aggrieved by what they describe as unilateral encroachments by the Waqf Board.

Ms. Vadra’s four-day visit, which forms part of her campaign, may serve as a response to the allegations as mentioned earlier. On the opening day of her campaign, she is slated to hold a public meeting at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady at 11.30 a.m., alongside Rahul Gandhi.

Making her electoral debut, Ms. Vadra is anticipated to significantly bolster the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) campaign efforts. Her itinerary includes a series of events throughout Kerala until November 7.

In addition to the public meeting with her brother, Ms. Vadra has scheduled various corner meetings across the region. Notable engagements include a corner meeting at Valad at 1 p.m., a gathering at Korom at 2.30 p.m. in the Mananthavady Assembly constituency, and another meeting at Thariyode in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency at 4.45 p.m.

Continuing her campaign, Ms. Vadra will conduct a corner meeting at 10 a.m. on November 4 in Kenichira, located within the Sultan Bathery Assembly constituency. She will then visit Pulppally at 11 a.m. and Padichira near Mullankolly at 11.50 a.m. within the same constituency, concluding the day with meetings in Muttil at 2 p.m. and Vythiri at 3:50 p.m. in the Kalpetta Assembly constituency.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / state politics / politics / politics (general) / election / Indian National Congress

