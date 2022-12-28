HamberMenu
Wayanad Literature Festival from Thursday

December 28, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The first edition of the Wayanad Literature Festival (WLF), organised by a collective of art and literature lovers, will be held at Dwaraka near Mananthavady on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the fest at 10 a.m. on Thursday through videoconferencing. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will deliver the keynote address.

Writer and activist Arundhati Roy will be among the key speakers at the WLF, organisers said. Literary conversations, art exhibitions, cultural programmes, film fest, and literature quiz will be held as part of the event, they added.

