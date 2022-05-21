Wayanad launches project to protect domestic animals from natural disasters

To be implemented in disaster-prone local bodies in district

The Wayanad district administration, in association with the district panchayat, Humane Society International - India, and Local Self-Government and Animal Husbandry departments, has launched an innovative project to protect domestic animals, including cattle, from natural disasters.

The project titled ‘Mazhakkala Munnorukkam Valarthumrugangalkayi’ (Pre-monsoon preparation for protecting domestic animals) will be executed in the local bodies that have been identified as being disaster-prone. It envisages the protection of domestic animals from natural disasters such as floods and landslips.

Members of rescue organisations will be trained in saving domestic animals during disasters. Temporary shelters will be set up in local bodies as part of the project.

A training programme for dairy farmers, ward members and rescue operators was conducted at Panamaram on Saturday. Experts from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University handled the classes.