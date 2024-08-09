ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslines: no Pulikkali for this Onam 

Published - August 09, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Pulikkali, Thrissur’s own street pageant held during the Onam season, has been cancelled. An all-party meeting of the Thrissur Corporation has decided to cancel the tiger dance against the backdrop of the Wayanad tragedy. The Pulikkali was scheduled to be held on September 18 this year. Eleven teams have already registered for the programme. Kummattikali, another traditional folk art form of Thrissur, performed as part of Onam celebrations, too has been cancelled. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas had announced that there will not be any Onam celebrations in the State this year. Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese announced the cancellation of Pulikkali following this.

