Wayanad landslines: no Pulikkali for this Onam 

Pulikkali, Thrissur’s own street pageant held during the Onam season, has been cancelled. An all-party meeting of the Thrissur Corporation has decided to cancel the tiger dance against the backdrop of the Wayanad tragedy. The Pulikkali was scheduled to be held on September 18 this year. Eleven teams have already registered for the programme. Kummattikali, another traditional folk art form of Thrissur, performed as part of Onam celebrations, too has been cancelled. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas had announced that there will not be any Onam celebrations in the State this year. Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese announced the cancellation of Pulikkali following this.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.