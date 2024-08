Lulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusuff Ali has donated ₹5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund for relief operations in Wayanad. The aid is for rehabilitation activities in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad ravaged by massive landslides, said a press note. On behalf of Mr. Ali, Lulu Group India Director and CEO M.A. Nishad and Lulu Group Regional Director Joy Shadanandan handed over the amount to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.