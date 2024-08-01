Wayanad landslides: Truck movements stalled following traffic regulations on Thamarassery ghat road

Traffic regulations introduced on the Thamarassery ghat road following the Wayanad landslides in Kerala has stalled the movement of heavy inter-State trucks. The majority of the stranded truck drivers are those who reached the spot two days ago unaware of the traffic regulations. Though some of the trucks were diverted through the Kuttiyadi pass, many are still waiting for clearance to cross the Thamarassery pass.

Police officers from the Thamarassery station said only trucks carrying perishable and emergency goods would be allowed entry to the Thamarassery pass. They also said the parked trucks near Adivaram and Thamarassery were not carrying any such emergency or perishable goods.

Meanwhile, lorry operators said they were not in a situation to leave the spot as most of the vehicles were carrying costly goods, including electronic items and home appliances. They said the absence of comfort station facilities at the parked spots was creating a harrowing experience for many.

Some of the stranded drivers said the Kuttiyadi pass was unsafe for the movement of bigger trucks with the poor condition of the road. They also claimed that the increased traffic on that route would make it further difficult for the safe movement of trucks.

The large number of parked lorries along the road have also started affecting road safety measures. Some of the local traders have already taken up the issue with the local administrators and police for action.