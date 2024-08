A condolence meeting organised under the aegis of the Santhwanam Public Charitable Trust on the premises of the KSRTC bus station at Mavelikara on Friday paid tributes to people who lost their lives in the Wayanad landslides. People from various walks of life attended the meeting. It declared solidarity with the people affected by the natural calamity. Showing empathy and compassion towards fellow beings, a flame was ignited on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.