The Thrissur Corporation will donate ₹5 crore to flood-hit Wayanad. Though Mayor M.K. Varghese suggested donating ₹3 crore, the Council unanimously supported the suggestion of Opposition leader Rajan Pallan to donate ₹5 crore. The Council in a resolution urged the Union Government to declare Wayanad landslide a national disaster.

