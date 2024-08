Tamil Nadu Public Works Minister E. Velu called on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on July 31 and handed over ₹5 crore given as assistance for search and rescue efforts in Wayanad by the State’s Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin

