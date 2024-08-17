Wayanad landslides: Students of Vellarmala and Mundakkai to be shifted to Meppadi school, panchayat hall

The State government has taken steps to provide educational facilities to students hit by the recent Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad district, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He told the media in Kozhikode on August 17 (Saturday) that the Government Higher Secondary School, Vellarmala, and the Government Lower Primary School, Mundakkai, had been damaged after the natural disaster.

Mr. Sivankutty said arrangements had been made at the Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi, and A.P.J. Hall under the Mundakkai grama panchayat to accommodate 552 students of Vellarmala and 62 students of Mundakkai. Twelve classrooms, two IT labs, and an office staff room had been readied at the Meppadi school and five classrooms at the A.P.J. Hall.

Steps have been taken to provide noon meals, textbooks, school uniforms, and study kits to the students. The useable furniture at the Vellarmala and Mundakkai schools will be shifted to the new premises. Kitchen articles will be arranged with the help of non-governmental organisations and local bodies. The district Suchitwa Mission will arrange 20 bio-toilets. The students, parents and teachers will be given psychological counselling under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha Kerala and the State Council for Educational Research and Training. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation would make arrangements for the students’ travel, the Minister said.