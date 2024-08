The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam has donated ₹25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to help people affected by the landslides in Wayanad. In a statement issued in Alappuzha, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan promised full possible support and assistance in disaster-relief and rehabilitation efforts. Mr. Natesan urged all the 142 unions and 7,000 branches under the SNDP Yogam to provide help to the people of Wayanad.