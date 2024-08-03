Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter final phase

The search and rescue operations to locate survivors and bodies of victims of the landslides that ravaged Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala in Wayanad reached the final stage on Saturday, the fifth day of the mission.

Joint teams of Central and State forces concentrated their efforts on Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai areas of the landslide-hit region. As many as five bodies were recovered on Saturday, including one from Mundakkai and three from Chooralmala.

152 bodies identified

The official death toll rose to 219, of which 152 bodies were identified. Rescue teams also retrieved 143 body parts from various locations. A total of 10,042 people are staying in 93 relief camps in the district. As many as 88 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, while 215 were discharged.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the rescue operations in Wayanad were nearing completion, with the focus on saving lives and relocating stranded individuals. He said 206 persons were still reported missing from the areas devastated by the landslides.

The Cabinet subcommittee monitoring the search operations said a drone survey would be carried out in the landslide-hit areas to assess the extent of damage and change in topography. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the government would discourage visitors to the disaster zones as they would impede the rescue operation.

More than 1,200 personnel of the Indian Coast Guard Disaster Relief Team, the Indian Army, Navy, NDRF, SDRF, Military Engineering group, Territorial Army, Fire and Rescue Services from Tamil Nadu and Kerala and local authorities, apart from the volunteers of various NGOs, took part in the rescue operations. The services of 11 trained dogs of the dog squads of Army and police force are also being utilised for the rescue operations. The canine teams helped recover 15 bodies from the landslide debris.

Ham Radio facility

Meanwhile, Ham Radio facility has been kick-started to improve communication with the landslide-hit areas. The base station has been installed at the Collectorate in Kalpetta. The Ham Radio operators stationed at Ground Zero are transmitting vital information to the base station. The mobile connectivity in the landslide-hit area was disrupted as the mobile towers collapsed in the disaster. The District Administration had roped in the Ham Radio operators to establish a communication link with stranded people.

Round the clock services of the Animal Husbandry department were also opened at Chooralmala to rescue domestic animals, District Animal Husbandry officer A. Rajesh said. According to the preliminary data of the department, a loss to the tune of ₹2.5 crore occurred in the landslide-hit area.

Free rationing

Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil said that free rationing would be provided to all the beneficiaries in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas.

Actor Mohanlal, who is also an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, visited Chooralmala. He had a brief discussion with Army officials at the temporary Army camp at Meppadi.

The Indian Air Force rescued three youth who were trapped on a cliff near the Sentinel Rock waterfalls, near Meppadi, on Saturday. The youths were identified as Sali and Rahees of Munderi, near Pothukallu, and Muhsin from Kondotty in Malappuram district. They reportedly reached the cliff through the Nilambur forests on foot after crossing the Chaliyar river on Friday evening as part of a rescue mission. However, they got stuck on the cliff in the night and the Air Force airlifted them in a helicopter on Saturday evening after the police informed the military officials.