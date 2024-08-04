Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter sixth day; chances of finding survivors remain bleak

The grim roster of missing persons touched 206, even as the search and rescue operations in the landslide-struck localities in the Wayanad district entered its sixth day on August 4.

Joint teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Kerala Police, Fire and Rescue Department, volunteers, and local guides fanned out across the wide swath of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Punchirimattam and Attamala localities levelled by the catastrophic landslide that hit the Vythiri taluk early on July 30.

A simultaneous search is on downstream Chaliyar River for bodies washed up on shores or remaining trapped in submerged detritus of the massive earthfall.

Sniffer dogs, ground-penetrating radars, aerial survey drones and scuba drivers are assisting in the search. The Wayanad district administration has requisitioned the service of HAM radio enthusiasts to ensure connectivity to far-flung localities and police wireless and mobile phone blindspots.

The HAM radio groups have set up repeater stations and were using cars kitted out with wireless transmitters to help emergency responders and law enforcement agencies extend their reach.

Also Read | Death rains on Wayanad

The Army has carved out a motorable land route to Punchirimattam, one of the worst-hit disaster zones and the supposed originating point of the landslide.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that the search and rescue mission entered its final phase. He said the chance of finding survivors remained bleak.

Meanwhile, the State police have stepped up security to prevent fortune seekers posing as rescue volunteers from rummaging the disaster zone for gold, currency, jewellery and other personal valuables.

Law enforcement has cut off the zone from casual visitors. It has issued identity cards for volunteers after vetting their credentials.

Case against actor for disparaging CMDRF

The State Government has warned of strict action against those who attempt to scuttle the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief (CMDRF).

Also Read | Chaliyar River’s serene waters turned deadly

For one, the Infopark police in Kochi booked actor-director Akhil Marar in charge of disparaging the CMDRF by disseminating an allegedly derogatory FB post that “sought” to cast aspersions on utilising the public purse.

On Sunday morning, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) pegged the official death toll at 219, officials said