Wayanad landslides: Search operations enter delicate and emotional phase as survivors reach disaster zone after 11 days

As many as 190 survivors join search with their relatives and friends

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:44 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:39 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Rescue forces being briefed before they fanned out with survivors into landslide-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad, Kerala, on August 9, 2024.

Rescue forces being briefed before they fanned out with survivors into landslide-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad, Kerala, on August 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The search operations in the landslide-flattened villages in Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad district of Kerala entered a delicate and emotional phase early on Friday (August 9, 2024).

Scores of survivors reached ground zero at 6 a.m. in a fraught attempt to salvage some crumbs of consolation by searching for the souvenirs of the shared existence they lost in the massive earthfall on July 30.

They were returning to their devastated villages at Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala after a hiatus of 11 days. As many as 190 survivors joined the search with their relatives and friends.

All had fled their homes when disaster struck in the darkness. The scale of the disaster dawned on them as they inspected the vast debris field in daylight.

Large piles of sodden mud uprooted trees, and fallen boulders swallowed their bucolic villages nestling in the valley of a forested hill, which collapsed on the sleeping community after 48 hours of heavy rain-induced waterlogging.

Several inspected what little remained of their ruined homes. A few retrieved family photographs, soggy clothes, and marriage certificates, stark reminders of the community life snuffed out by the landslide.

Some survivors found it challenging to identify the locations where their homes once stood.

The police used GPS maps of the area to help them. The landslide had buried scores of houses under huge piles of mud, fallen boulders and uprooted trees.

131 remain missing

A few survivors lingered longingly near their mangled two-wheelers and cars. The emergency responders, assisted by dog squads, searched locations identified by survivors. As many as 131 persons remained missing.

The district administration commandeered private vehicles to ferry them to the disaster zone.

A medical team will help the survivors mitigate the mental trauma they were likely to suffer when visiting the scene of destruction.

 By briefly returning the survivors to the disaster zone, the Kerala government has attempted to give the devastated families some emotional closure before calling off the search operations. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed Friday’s operation “people search.”

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, a member of the Cabinet subcommittee for the Wayanad disaster response, told reporters that the “people search” would resume on Sunday (August 11, 2024). The survivors would guide the search.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) had requested the government to wind up Friday’s search by noon to secure the disaster zone ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

On Thursday (August 8, 2024), Mr. Vijayan said the search had to conclude so the rehabilitation process could begin soon.

He ordered the Cabinet subcommittee to make the call after consulting all stakeholders, including displaced families who have lost their next of kin to the disaster.

Official death toll at 225

The Kerala government pegged the official death toll in the Wayanad landslide at 225.

The natural disaster had upended the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of families, most of them settler-farmers who had settled on the land several generations prior.

The government said helicopter-borne forces would continue their search for bodies downstream of Sunrise Valley and Soochipara waterfalls.

The police, aided by local guides, would scour either bank of the Chaliyar river, passing through Nilambur in Malappuram district, for washed-up bodies and body parts. 

UDF expresses solidarity

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan reached Wayanad to express the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) solidarity with Wayanad. 

Mr. Modi’s planned visit on Saturday has kindled hope that the Central government might declare the Wayanad landslide a national disaster. Such a declaration would open the door to significant federal assistance to relocate and rehabilitate people dispossessed by the landslide.

The ruling front and the Opposition in Kerala had requested the Central government to categorise the Wayanad landslide as a national disaster. The Union government was reportedly weighing the legality of the State’s demand to work out the modalities of classifying the disaster.

