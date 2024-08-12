GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: Search mission continues in disaster zone; special drive on to retrieve survivors’ documents

Camps being held in select schools at Meppadi as part of certificate/document retrieval campaign jointly carried out by Kerala’s Local Self-Government department, district administration and State IT Mission

Published - August 12, 2024 01:56 pm IST - Wayanad (Kerala)

PTI
A 190-member team comprising NDRF, the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence Force, Forest department and rescue volunteers have resumed the search operation at five zones of the disaster-struck areas in Wayanad.

A 190-member team comprising NDRF, the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence Force, Forest department and rescue volunteers have resumed the search operation at five zones of the disaster-struck areas in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special camp to retrieve official documents of the landslide survivors who lost everything, was launched on Monday (August 12, 2024) in the disaster-hit regions of Wayanad, Kerala, where a search mission to locate missing people continued.

The camps are being held in select schools at Meppadi as part of the certificate/document retrieval campaign jointly carried out by the Local Self-Government department, district administration and the State IT Mission.

Wayanad landslides: How Kuttyidam at relief camps are lending succour to children affected by disaster

Arrangements are being made at the camps for the landslide survivors, who are either staying in camps or other places, to come and retrieve their lost documents or certificate, the District Collector said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, a 190-member team comprising NDRF, the police, Fire and Rescue Services, Civil Defence Force, Forest department and rescue volunteers resumed the search operation at five zones of the disaster-struck area in the morning.

The search to find the missing persons was stopped on Sunday (August 11, 2024) after heavy rains in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions.

