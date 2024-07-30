Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations under way at Chooralmala in Kerala

Following massive landslides, rescue operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, the police, Fire and Rescue services personnel and local people are under way at the Chooralmala area in Wayanad district of Kerala .

The inclement weather is adversely affecting the rescue operations. Though the rescue operations have been intensified in the Chooralmala area, the Central forces are yet to start airlifting the victims trapped in the Mundakkai and Attamala areas owing to the heavy rains and dearth of facilities to land helicopters.

As many as 73 persons have been reportedly killed in the incident so far and as many as 130 persons were admitted to various hospitals with injuries.

Incessant rains triggered landslips in many places, including Mundakkai and Kunhome. The Mundakkai and Attamala areas were fully isolated after a bridge connecting the Chooralmala with the rest of the areas was devastated in a flash flood after the landslide in the early hours of July 30.

It is reported that close to 150 persons in the Mundakkai area were moved to a private resort there.

Meanwhile, three of the four shutters of the Banasura Sagar reservoir of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) were opened following heavy inflow from the catchment areas.