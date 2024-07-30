GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: Rescue operations under way at Chooralmala in Kerala

Inclement weather adversely affecting rescue operations. Though rescue operations have been intensified in Chooralmala area, Central forces are yet to start airlifting victims trapped in Mundakkai and Attamala areas due to heavy rains and dearth of facilities to land helicopters

Updated - July 30, 2024 03:20 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 03:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj
Rescuers help residents to move to a safer place at a landslide site in Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, 2024.

Rescuers help residents to move to a safer place at a landslide site in Wayanad in Kerala on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Following massive landslides, rescue operations led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, the police, Fire and Rescue services personnel and local people are under way at the Chooralmala area in Wayanad district of Kerala .

The inclement weather is adversely affecting the rescue operations. Though the rescue operations have been intensified in the Chooralmala area, the Central forces are yet to start airlifting the victims trapped in the Mundakkai and Attamala areas owing to the heavy rains and dearth of facilities to land helicopters.

At least 73 killed as massive landslips hit Kerala’s Wayanad; towns left submerged as several dead and many feared trapped

As many as 73 persons have been reportedly killed in the incident so far and as many as 130 persons were admitted to various hospitals with injuries.

Incessant rains triggered landslips in many places, including Mundakkai and Kunhome. The Mundakkai and Attamala areas were fully isolated after a bridge connecting the Chooralmala with the rest of the areas was devastated in a flash flood after the landslide in the early hours of July 30.

It is reported that close to 150 persons in the Mundakkai area were moved to a private resort there.

Meanwhile, three of the four shutters of the Banasura Sagar reservoir of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) were opened following heavy inflow from the catchment areas.

