Wayanad landslides: Rehabilitation to be a model for world, says Kerala Revenue Minister

The rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide survivors will be a model for the whole world, Kerala Minister for Revenue K. Rajan has said. “Rehabilitation does not mean merely finding land and houses. It involves all aspects of life, from the state of breastfeeding children to that of the elderly. The government will ensure their complete safety and it will be a model for the world,” he said.

Addressing reporters at Chooralmala near Meppadi in Wayanad on August 6 morning, Mr. Rajan said those living in the vicinity of the disaster-stricken areas but are afraid to live there any longer would also be rehabilitated.

The survivors who lost their mobile phones will be given phones with their same numbers soon. Once their phone connections are restored, it will help the search operations for the missing people as well as the rehabilitation process, said the Minister.

Mr. Rajan said that meticulous efforts were being made to rehabilitate the survivors. Survivors and other relatives will be brought to the disaster site to identify the location of the houses wiped away by the landslides of July 30 at Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattam in Meppadi panchayat.

Ration cards will be the basic document to identify the missing persons. Anganwadi and ASHA workers will also be utilised to finalise the list of missing persons. The Local Self-Government department will identify the houses destroyed.

According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), as many as 302 houses vanished from the disaster zone. However, a government statement on Monday said 352 houses had been wiped out and 122 others damaged. The official death toll clocked 226 and the missing people 180. But unofficial records indicated that the death toll had crossed 400.

Search continues

Meanwhile, search continued for the bodies of those missing in the tragedy at different parts of Wayanad and Malappuram. Different forces, including the Army, National Disaster Response Force, and Fire and Rescue Services personnel of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, were involved in the searches.

Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran accompanied Mr. Rajan at the disaster site. They said the Bailey bridge built by the Army would be retained until a new bridge is built across the river at Chooralmala.