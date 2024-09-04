GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Panel to study debris removal in Punnapuzha river

Published - September 04, 2024 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has formed a committee to assess ‘river training’ and debris clearance in the Punnapuzha river at landslides-affected Meppadi in Wayanad district.

Broadly, ‘river training’ covers engineering works constructed on a river to guide and confine the flow.

A committee chaired by Sandeep V., executive engineer, Karapuzha Irrigation project Division, Kalpetta, has been tasked with conducting a “strategic environment impact assessment” of the river with respect to the removal of debris.

It will inspect the Punnapuzha river throughout the ‘runout length’ of the landslides and identify potential obstructions that may hamper the free flow of the river, and identify the areas that needs to be cleared of boulders, rubble and other debris along the river and its tributaries and suggest removal methods.

The committee will also explore the possibility of using the boulders and debris to prevent further erosion of the river banks, in addition to recommending structural and non-structural (nature-based solutions) river training works.

The committee was constituted on the recommendation of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The members include three scientists from the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) and two hazard analysts of the KSDMA.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.