Wayanad landslides: Onam week fete, Champions Boat League dropped

Published - August 08, 2024 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the devastating natural calamity that struck Wayanad district recently, the Onam Week celebrations and the Champion’s Boat League (CBL) regatta planned by the Tourism department have been called off, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said on Thursday.

The rescue and rehabilitation works are still in progress in the affected areas of Wayanad. The magnitude of the disaster suffered by Wayanad is unprecedented. Over 200 lives have been confirmed lost and many are reported missing. In view of the grim tragedy inflicted by this massive disaster, these important annual events are being dropped, Mr. Riyas added.

