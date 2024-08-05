Wayanad landslides official death toll at 222, search and rescue operations enter seventh day

The Kerala government pegged the official death toll in the Wayanad landslide disaster at 222 even as the search for survivors and bodies of victims entered the seventh day on Monday.

The deceased included 37 children, and 88 women. Relatives have identified 172 bodies. Rescue workers retrieved 180 body parts from the mud-covered detritus of the massive earthfall that wiped out Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Attamala localities on July 30.

Forensic doctors autopsied the bodies and body parts and collected DNA samples for identification purposes. At least 206 persons were still missing. Officials said the death toll will likely climb further as the search and rescue teams cover more ground.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran told reporters in Wayanad that the search focussed on four points identified by experts handling drones kitted out with ground penetrating radars.

He said the focus areas were on either side of the Bailey Bridge, which linked Chooralmala and Mundakkai over the Iruvanhipuzha River.

Meanwhile, the State government restricted entry into the disaster zone. Nearly 1,500 government personnel, assisted by an equal number of volunteers, were scouring the area for bodies and clues about the missing persons’ identities, including important documents and valuables.

It has allowed voluntary organisations to distribute food outside the “protected zone” with the prior sanction of the food safety department authorities.

The government has set up a community kitchen to feed those involved in the search and rescue. It used drones to fly food to rescue workers, including those operating earth movers and other heavy machinery, in far-flung spots in the disaster zone.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the district administration would cremate or inter 31 unclaimed dead bodies and 158 body parts on Monday. A group of clerics representing all major faiths will offer joint prayers before the burial.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheeshan urged the Central government to categorise the Wayanad landslide as a natural disaster. Or, the Centre should at least classify the catastrophe as an L3 disaster.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now chairing an online meeting of the cabinet sub-committee in charge of Wayanad’s search, rescue and relief operations.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, PWD Minister Muhammad Riyaz, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Development Minister O R Kelu will be attending.