ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Muslim Jamaat opposes Sriram Venkitaraman’s posting as CMDRF complaint redressal cell chief

Updated - August 06, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 05:01 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kerala Muslim Jamaat says giving Venkitaraman the responsibility of funds that requires utmost honesty and transparency was ‘abominable and a challenge to the rule of law’

The Hindu Bureau

Sriram Venkitaraman (file)

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat has objected to the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources), as the supervising officer of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) complaint redressal cell in connection with the Wayanad landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat district committee said here on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) that giving Mr. Venkitaraman the responsibility of funds that requires utmost honesty and transparency was “abominable and a challenge to the rule of law.”

Mr. Venkitaraman was implicated in the death of Siraj journalist K.M. Basheer in a drunk road rage incident in Thiruvananthapuram on August 3, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Mr. Venkitaraman, who faces culpable homicide charges in the road rage case, was given charge of the CMDRF complaint redressal cell for Wayanad on the fifth death anniversary of Basheer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Muslim Jamaat asked the Kerala government to reconsider Mr. Venkitaraman’s appointment as “he is extremely controversial and lacks honesty.”

“By appointing people like Mr. Venkitaraman in posts that require exceptional transparency and sincerity, the government is not only supporting wrongdoers and rogue officers but also insulting honest officers who are committed to people’s service. We want him to be removed from that post,” said the Muslim Jamaat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US