GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Muslim Jamaat opposes Sriram Venkitaraman’s posting as CMDRF complaint redressal cell chief

Kerala Muslim Jamaat says giving Venkitaraman the responsibility of funds that requires utmost honesty and transparency was ‘abominable and a challenge to the rule of law’

Updated - August 06, 2024 05:05 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 05:01 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sriram Venkitaraman (file)

Sriram Venkitaraman (file)

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat has objected to the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources), as the supervising officer of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) complaint redressal cell in connection with the Wayanad landslides.

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat district committee said here on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) that giving Mr. Venkitaraman the responsibility of funds that requires utmost honesty and transparency was “abominable and a challenge to the rule of law.”

Mr. Venkitaraman was implicated in the death of Siraj journalist K.M. Basheer in a drunk road rage incident in Thiruvananthapuram on August 3, 2019.

Interestingly, Mr. Venkitaraman, who faces culpable homicide charges in the road rage case, was given charge of the CMDRF complaint redressal cell for Wayanad on the fifth death anniversary of Basheer.

The Muslim Jamaat asked the Kerala government to reconsider Mr. Venkitaraman’s appointment as “he is extremely controversial and lacks honesty.”

“By appointing people like Mr. Venkitaraman in posts that require exceptional transparency and sincerity, the government is not only supporting wrongdoers and rogue officers but also insulting honest officers who are committed to people’s service. We want him to be removed from that post,” said the Muslim Jamaat.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.