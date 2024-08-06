Wayanad landslides: Muslim Jamaat opposes Sriram Venkitaraman’s posting as CMDRF complaint redressal cell chief

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat has objected to the appointment of Sriram Venkitaraman, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty (Finance Resources), as the supervising officer of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) complaint redressal cell in connection with the Wayanad landslides.

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat district committee said here on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) that giving Mr. Venkitaraman the responsibility of funds that requires utmost honesty and transparency was “abominable and a challenge to the rule of law.”

Mr. Venkitaraman was implicated in the death of Siraj journalist K.M. Basheer in a drunk road rage incident in Thiruvananthapuram on August 3, 2019.

Interestingly, Mr. Venkitaraman, who faces culpable homicide charges in the road rage case, was given charge of the CMDRF complaint redressal cell for Wayanad on the fifth death anniversary of Basheer.

The Muslim Jamaat asked the Kerala government to reconsider Mr. Venkitaraman’s appointment as “he is extremely controversial and lacks honesty.”

“By appointing people like Mr. Venkitaraman in posts that require exceptional transparency and sincerity, the government is not only supporting wrongdoers and rogue officers but also insulting honest officers who are committed to people’s service. We want him to be removed from that post,” said the Muslim Jamaat.