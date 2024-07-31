ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Mobilisation of humanitarian aid in full swing

Published - July 31, 2024 11:14 am IST - Kozhikode

District administrations, socio-cultural organisations and social media groups are part of intensive relief activities

The Hindu Bureau

A drone view shows members of rescue teams crossing a temporary bridge to reach a landslide site after multiple landslides in Wayanad district of Kerala on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Mobilisation of humanitarian aid is in full swing for victims of landslides that hit Wayanad district in Kerala with the support of various district administrations and socio-cultural organisations in the State. Collection centres have been opened at several places to receive packaged food items, emergency medicines, clothes and sanitation accessories for speedy delivery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media groups are also actively engaged in coordinating the collection of essential items with the support of their volunteers in various districts. For effective delivery, most of the district administrations have called upon the volunteers to make use of the delivery support of the district-level cells constituted for the purpose.

Landslide threat: More families to be relocated from vulnerable spots in Kerala’s Kozhikode district

An online campaign is also underway across the State encouraging people to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Apart from this, socio-cultural organisations have started mobilising their own funds to support the rehabilitation of affected families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have called upon people to collect only new clothes other than sending bundles of used ones. Similarly, efforts are underway in various locations to sort it properly for a speedy delivery,” said a volunteer of Koottam, a Facebook community. He said the volunteers of the social media group had already reached out to affected families. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials coordinating the relief aid collection at the Kozhikode Collectorate said they already despatched the first load of materials to Wayanad. “Volunteers are currently working on the collection and segregation of essential items for the next delivery,” they said.

Residents’ associations, drivers’ forums, neighbourhood groups and various youth organisations have been found leading the donation drive in various locations. Merchants’ associations and hoteliers are also contributing to the cause in response to the demands of their Wayanad counterparts who monitor the requirements. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US