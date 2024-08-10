Wayanad landslides: Ministers hopeful of reasonable compensation from Centre after Modi visit

State Ministers who took part in the evaluation meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit to the landslide-hit areas in Wayanad district on Saturday exuded confidence about winning a reasonable rehabilitation package for the State from the Union government.

During their interaction with the media, Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the Union government would consider the appeal of the State government in a positive and empathetic manner.

Mr. Rajan said the total loss caused by the calamity was ₹1,200 crore and the State government would need at least ₹2,000 crore for the rehabilitation process. “All documents have been submitted to the Prime Minister apart from highlighting the need for a financial aid of ₹2,000 crore,” he said, adding that a blueprint for the rehabilitation of affected people was ready with the government.

Detailed reports soon

Mr. Riyas said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on behalf of the State government, stressed the need for a comprehensive reconstruction of the affected areas at Chooralmala and Mundakkai. He said a host of issues related to the livelihood of the victims were presented to the Prime Minister who responded in a positive manner and detailed reports related to the loss would be submitted at the earliest.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes O.R. Kelu said the Prime Minister spent more time than the scheduled time at the landslides-affected areas and understood the magnitude of the disaster. “He has suggested conducting a study to understand the cause of the calamity. He has also asked the government to submit a memorandum with the details of the losses,” said Mr. Kelu.

65 buildings identified

The Ministers also held a Cabinet subcommittee meeting to review the progress of the rescue operations at the affected spots and details of the facilities identified for the rehabilitation of the survivors. They said that 65 buildings were identified for the temporary relocation of the relief camp members in six grama panchayats. According to them, a team of officers comprising the State and national disaster management authorities would visit the affected places on August 19.

Senior Revenue department officials and local body representatives also expressed hopes on meeting the demands of the landslide victims’ families following the visit of the Prime Minister. The additional time spent by Mr. Modi in Wayanad itself was an indication that he understood the severity of the calamity and its impact on the poor, they said.