GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Medical point, oxygen ambulance being set up at disaster-hit Chooralmala

Adequate number of doctors and health workers to be deployed

Published - July 31, 2024 01:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Army personnel carrying out rescue operation on the second day following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Kerala, on July 31, 2024.

Army personnel carrying out rescue operation on the second day following landslides triggered by heavy rain at Chooralmala, in Wayanad district, Kerala, on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A medical point, including an oxygen ambulance, is being set up at the control room at Chooralmala in Wayanad, one of the sites of devastating landslides, so as to provide emergency medical attention to those being rescued from the mass of dirt and debris on the site.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held at the Wayanad Collectorate on July 31 morning.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Cabinet resolves to rush more personnel and equipment to Wayanad

A senior official will be engaged as the nodal officer at this medical point to coordinate things. Adequate number of doctors and health workers will also be deployed here. Doctors’ teams from four cooperative medical colleges, including the ones at Kozhikode and Thalassery are preparing to reach Wayanad, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said at the meetin.

Arrangements are being made to provide drinking water to those being rescued out of the debris, as soon as they are brought across the bridge, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan. A medical team will also be deployed at this location.

Adequate lighting will be provided at Chooralmala from the point where the earthmover has been engaged, till the control room, Mr. Rajan said. He added that the ASCA lamps (self sufficient solar lamps) which had been brought to the disaster site from Kozhikode on Tuesday had been very helpful in the rescue operations.

Cabinet Ministers A.K. Saseendran, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, V. Abdurahman, K. Krishnankutty, G.R. Anil and O.R. Kelu, Special Officer overseeing the disaster management and relief operations Seeram Sambasiva Rao and ADM K. Devaki participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Kerala / avalanche/landslide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.