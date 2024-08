The Kozhikode district panchayat has decided to contribute ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) for speedy rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. The decision was announced by district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi on Friday. Steps would be initiated to construct 10 houses for landslip victims at Vilangad, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.