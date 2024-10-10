ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Revenue Minister slams Centre’s ‘indifference’

Updated - October 10, 2024 05:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amit Shah’s remarks were an insult to Kerala, says K. Rajan in Kerala Assembly

The Hindu Bureau

Minister K. Rajan has accused Union Minister Amit Shah of making false assertions about early warnings given to Kerala, asserting that the State had not received any alerts prior to the disaster. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kerala’s Revenue Minister K. Rajan has reiterated the State’s objection to Union Minister Amit Shah’s “insensitive” remarks following the devastating landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30.

Mr. Rajan accused the Union Minister of making false assertions about early warnings given to Kerala, asserting that the State had not received any alerts prior to the disaster. Red alerts were issued only after the calamity, mirroring circumstances that were witnessed during landslides that had struck Koottickal (in Kottayam), and Kokkayar (in Idukki).

Post-landslides, Kerala’s Wayanad to get X-band radar for weather monitoring

“His (Mr. Shah’s) comments were an insult to Kerala. Such statements should not have been made, especially during such tragic times,” Mr. Rajan said, while responding to questions at the Legislative Assembly on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

The Revenue Minister also blamed the Centre for its “indifference” in providing aid to the affected parts of Wayanad.

The Kerala government had requested a total of ₹1,202 crore, both in writing and during meetings with the Prime Minister.

Kerala Assembly: Opposition stages walkout after clash with Left govt over youth unemployment

Mr. Rajan said the State has now pinned its hopes on a direction issued by the Kerala High Court, instructing the Centre to release assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund by October 18.

Official death toll

Mr. Rajan informed the House that the official death toll of the Wayanad landslides stood at 254, with 47 people still missing. He pointed out that 233 bodies and 222 body parts were recovered during the rescue efforts. As many as177 bodies of these had been identified.

Besides, among 124 people who were reported missing, 77 bodies were located and identified through DNA identification, he added.

