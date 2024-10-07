ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Kerala remains optimistic that Centre will release special aid, says CM

Published - October 07, 2024 02:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Pinarayi Vijayan says though some States have received immediate relief following disasters, Kerala has not received any support so far

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the search and rescue operations following the landslides at Chooralmala in Wayanad, Kerala. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala government remains optimistic that the Centre would release special assistance to Kerala in view of the Wayanad landslide disaster, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Replying to questions in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday (October 7, 2024), Mr. Vijayan said though some States had received immediate relief following disasters, Kerala has not received any support so far. Last week’s Cabinet meeting had decided to bring the matter to the Centre’s attention once again. “We are still hopeful that the Centre will take effective measures to release the aid,” he said.

Kerala Assembly adjourned after tense stand-off between Opposition and ruling front

The State government had presented its memorandum for assistance in accordance with set procedures. This was done as per the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms and by highlighting the State’s requirements in view of the disaster and the money needed for it, Mr. Vijayan said.

“We have launched an extensive rehabilitation process. We should have received considerable support from the Centre. The Cabinet examined the matter seriously and decided to bring it to the notice of the Centre once again,” he observed.

Kerala Assembly pays homage to victims of July 30 landslides in Wayanad, Kozhikode districts

The recent allocation of ₹145.6 crore was the Centre’s mandatory allocation to the SDRF and does not constitute special assistance for the recent disaster, he added.

The matter was raised in the Assembly by CPI(M) MLA and former Minister K.K. Shailaja.

To a different question on the allocations from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Mr. Vijayan said that ₹2,135.5 crore has been released so far during the current government’s term.

