ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Kerala HC tells govt to set up system to disburse compensation via bank accounts

Updated - October 30, 2024 04:08 pm IST - Kochi

Kerala High Court notes there are reports that victims of Wayanad landslides are yet to receive compensation

PTI

The direction by a bench of Justices A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V. M. came during the hearing of a case initiated by the High Court on its own after the landslides that occurred in Wayanad on July 30. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) noted that there were reports that victims of the Wayanad landslides are yet to receive compensation and directed the government to set up a mechanism to disburse financial aid via the treasury or bank accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The direction by a bench of Justices A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V. M. came during the hearing of a case initiated by the High Court on its own after the landslides that occurred in Wayanad on July 30.

Wayanad landslide survivors to launch stir against delay in rehabilitation

During the hearing, the Central government told the court that a high-powered committee was examining whether to declare the tragedy as a national disaster.

The State government told the court that the scheme to provide ₹300 per day to the disaster victims was being extended for another 30 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After hearing everyone, the court listed the matter for further adjudication on November 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US