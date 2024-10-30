Wayanad landslides: Kerala HC tells govt to set up system to disburse compensation via bank accounts

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) noted that there were reports that victims of the Wayanad landslides are yet to receive compensation and directed the government to set up a mechanism to disburse financial aid via the treasury or bank accounts.

The direction by a bench of Justices A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Syam Kumar V. M. came during the hearing of a case initiated by the High Court on its own after the landslides that occurred in Wayanad on July 30.

During the hearing, the Central government told the court that a high-powered committee was examining whether to declare the tragedy as a national disaster.

The State government told the court that the scheme to provide ₹300 per day to the disaster victims was being extended for another 30 days.

After hearing everyone, the court listed the matter for further adjudication on November 15.

