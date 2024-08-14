GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces ₹6 lakh compensation to next of kin of victims

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says the next of kin of those reported missing in the disaster are also eligible for compensation. Police will soon publish a list of missing persons

Updated - August 14, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 01:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
 

Kerala Chief Minister says the government will underwrite the rent, up to ₹6,000 per month, of houses commandeered by the district administration to accommodate landslide-displaced families currently housed in relief camps.  | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A Kerala Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) announced an ex gratia payment of ₹6 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad district on July 30. 

Mr. Vijayan said siblings of the disaster victims could not claim the compensation amount unless they proved that they depended on the deceased person.

However, the parents, husbands, wives, and children of the victims could claim compensation without having to submit a legal heir certificate.

The problem of landslides in Kerala

Mr. Vijayan said the next of kin of those reported missing in the disaster were also eligible for the same compensation. The police will soon publish a list of missing persons in the earthfall. He pegged the number of missing persons at 118. 

The government will pay ₹75,000 as compensation for those who suffered 60% disability in the natural disaster. Those with 40% to 60% disablement will receive ₹50,000 as compensation.

DNA samples collected

So far, 52 dead bodies and 194 body parts remained unclaimed in morgues. The government had collected DNA samples from the remains for identification purposes.

Using the latest DNA fingerprinting technique, forensic experts have matched 349 body parts with 248 people, including 121 men and 127 women. 

Death rains on Wayanad

Mr. Vijayan said the government was yet to receive the blood samples of the relatives of three Bihar natives who died in the landslide. 

Mr. Vijayan said the government would underwrite the rent, up to ₹6,000 per month, of houses commandeered by the district administration to accommodate landslide-displaced families currently housed in relief camps. 

The government would extend the same benefit to families who have sought refuge in the homes of their relatives or friends, he said.

However, families rehoused in government buildings or rent-free accommodation provided by private persons or charities could not avail of this benefit. The government would offer household utensils and cooking gas free of cost to relocated families and also individuals. 

How can Wayanad reduce landslide risks?

Permanent modern housing

Mr. Vijayan said the families would receive permanent modern housing in the township planned by the government. 

He said individuals who lost crucial documents in the disaster could get duplicates or new certificates, as is the case, from authorities concerned without having to remit a fee. Government officials would visit the camps and issue the necessary certificates after due and expedited verification.

