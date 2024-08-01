Wayanad landslides: Kerala Governor visits Chooralmala, injured persons

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called on those injured in the Wayanad landslide in various hospitals in the district on Wednesday.

Mr. Khan said all steps would be adopted to rescue those still trapped. The Prime Minister had offered all possible help to the State and the State government and the district administration were actively engaged in the rescue operations, Mr. Khan added.

He also discussed relief operations with Health Minister Veena George and District Collector R.D. Meghsree. Mr. Khan then visited the landslide site at Chooralmala. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan also visited the site and the injured persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.