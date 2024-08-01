GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Kerala Governor visits Chooralmala, injured persons

Published - August 01, 2024 11:11 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called on those injured in the Wayanad landslide in various hospitals in the district on Wednesday.

Mr. Khan said all steps would be adopted to rescue those still trapped. The Prime Minister had offered all possible help to the State and the State government and the district administration were actively engaged in the rescue operations, Mr. Khan added.

He also discussed relief operations with Health Minister Veena George and District Collector R.D. Meghsree. Mr. Khan then visited the landslide site at Chooralmala. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan also visited the site and the injured persons.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.