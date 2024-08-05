ADVERTISEMENT

Wayanad landslides: Kerala government to implement comprehensive rehabilitation package

Updated - August 05, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who visited the areas on Monday, says land and infrastructure needed for rehabilitation will be readied as quickly as possible

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will implement a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

The land and infrastructure needed for the rehabilitation would be readied as quickly as possible, the Minister said on Monday after visiting the landslides-hit areas. It was encouraging to note the extent of assistance being offered by individuals and organisations from all over the country, the Minister said.

Mental well being

Search operations for the missing were progressing. At the moment, the State government was giving priority to the mental well being of the landslides-affected, including those who had been accommodated in relief camps.

The State government was aiming at providing all assistance to the affected population in a speedy manner, he added.

