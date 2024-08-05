GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wayanad landslides: Kerala government to implement comprehensive rehabilitation package

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who visited the areas on Monday, says land and infrastructure needed for rehabilitation will be readied as quickly as possible

Updated - August 05, 2024 07:16 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 07:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government will implement a comprehensive package for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

The land and infrastructure needed for the rehabilitation would be readied as quickly as possible, the Minister said on Monday after visiting the landslides-hit areas. It was encouraging to note the extent of assistance being offered by individuals and organisations from all over the country, the Minister said.

Mental well being

Search operations for the missing were progressing. At the moment, the State government was giving priority to the mental well being of the landslides-affected, including those who had been accommodated in relief camps.

The State government was aiming at providing all assistance to the affected population in a speedy manner, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.