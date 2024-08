The Kerala government has decided to inter or cremate unclaimed bodies of the victims of the Wayanad landslide disaster.

The authorities have preserved 74 unclaimed bodies in different makeshift morgues in Meppadi panchayat.

They will hand over the bodies to the secretaries of the local bodies concerned. The government has appointed Sreedhanya Suresh, Inspector General of the Registration department, as the nodal officer to handle the operations.

