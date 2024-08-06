Wayanad landslides: Kerala government pegs schoolchildren dead or missing in disaster at 53

Kerala’s General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has pegged the number of schoolchildren missing or dead in the Wayanad landslides at 53.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad on August 6, Mr. Sivankutty said at least three children have reported their parents missing. An estimated 49 students hailed from families whose houses were destroyed or partially damaged in the landslides.

He said Vocational Higher Secondary School Meppadi and Vellarmala Girls’ Lower Primary School were the worst hit. “The government will rebuild the institutions on safer grounds soon,” he said.

Mr. Sivankutty indicated that the Kerala government might situate the schools in the model township Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced for the landslide victims.

He said scores of children lost their computers, certificates, textbooks, and other study materials in the disaster. The government would replace these. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) would ensure connectivity to schools in the disaster-hit locality.

Mr. Sivankutty said the government had postponed the first-term examination for disaster-hit students, including those in schools commandeered by the government for setting up relief camps. He said the government would resume classes in schools used as relief camps in at least 20 days.

Aid to plantation workers

Mr. Sivankutty said the Labour department would provide an initial financial aid of ₹1 lakh each to plantation workers who lost their livelihood in the landslides. The scheme would also cover migrant workers from other States. The government would also bear the treatment expenses of plantation workers admitted to government hospitals.

